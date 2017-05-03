HEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155
- IssueNumber: 35
DescriptionHEART OF DOWNTOWN JACKSON, 155 Summit Street, 3 BD/ 2 BA, 1,800 sf, completely remodeled, large quarter acre lot, parking, storage, additional 500+ sf basement, permitted for commercial. $379K. 714-876-7000
Ad Reference ID: 24331
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
