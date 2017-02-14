WE ARE SEEKING F/T OR P/T
- IssueNumber: 12
DescriptionWE ARE SEEKING F/T OR P/T candidates to work Monday - Friday as a delivery driver. Candidate must have a valid driver's license and a clean driving record. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Attention to detail and sense of urgency a must! The right candidate will have the ability to stay calm under pressure, solve problems in the moment, excellent communication skills, and be punctual and reliable. Please follow up with a phone call to: 209-267-5160
Ad Reference ID: 24523
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- VISIT ROBINSON’S FEED
- YARD AND PROPERTY CLEANUPS
- STOCK VINYL, $.89 SF AND UP.
- HOUSEKEEPER, IMMEDIATE OPENING.
- 1968 CLASSIC LANDCRUISER, V8
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Asphalt Boats/Marine Car Dealers Commercial Rental Construction Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED EVENTS Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FEBRUARY FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARCH MARKET PLACE Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals RENTAL WANTED Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Tree Service Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted