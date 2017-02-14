Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

WE ARE SEEKING F/T OR P/T

  • IssueNumber: 12

Description

WE ARE SEEKING F/T OR P/T candidates to work Monday - Friday as a delivery driver. Candidate must have a valid driver's license and a clean driving record. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Attention to detail and sense of urgency a must! The right candidate will have the ability to stay calm under pressure, solve problems in the moment, excellent communication skills, and be punctual and reliable. Please follow up with a phone call to: 209-267-5160
Ad Reference ID: 24523

No Tags

  

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Facebook Friends

@BuyNSellPress


© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter