IssueNumber: 12

Description WE ARE SEEKING F/T OR P/T candidates to work Monday - Friday as a delivery driver. Candidate must have a valid driver's license and a clean driving record. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Attention to detail and sense of urgency a must! The right candidate will have the ability to stay calm under pressure, solve problems in the moment, excellent communication skills, and be punctual and reliable. Please follow up with a phone call to: 209-267-5160

Ad Reference ID: 24523