WAITPERSON:

WAITPERSON: Pardee Cafe is seeking a waitperson, experience highly desired. Shift will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 7am to 2pm. Send resume to Pardee Lake Recreation, Inc., 4900 Stony Creek Road, Ione CA 95640
