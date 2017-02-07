WAITPERSON:
- IssueNumber: 11
DescriptionWAITPERSON: Pardee Cafe is seeking a waitperson, experience highly desired. Shift will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 7am to 2pm. Send resume to Pardee Lake Recreation, Inc., 4900 Stony Creek Road, Ione CA 95640
Ad Reference ID: 24466
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
