UNIQUE 3/2, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN
- IssueNumber: 82
DescriptionUNIQUE 3/2, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Deck, SunSetter awning, patio, spa, sheds, against "greenbelt" of fields, move in ready, Serial #090269913525A/B. 209-781-6026washer, dryer, deck, SunSetter awning, patio, spa, sheds, against "greenbelt of fields, move in ready, Serial #090269913525A/B. 209-781-6026
Ad Reference ID: 27619
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell PressLatest items listed by BuyNSell Press »
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt ATV Automotive Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Commercial For Sale Construction Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles MONTHLY Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET OCTOBER ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS WATER HAULING Work Wanted