TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
- IssueNumber: 65
DescriptionTILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
Ad Reference ID: 19551
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- LEE’S FEED & WESTERN STORE.
- NEW CHEVY RALLY WHEELS, 1
- 1998 HARLEY DYNA WIDE GLIDE
- ANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX
- JACKSON MOTORS. 645 N.
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt ATV AUGUST Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Commercial For Sale Commercial Rental Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land Landscaping MARKET PLACE Mobiles MONTHLY Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories Plumbing R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted