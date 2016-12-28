TILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC.
- IssueNumber: 61
DescriptionTILE & STONE BY MITCHELL, INC. Kitchens, baths, floors, rock, residential, commercial, 40 years experience, licensed, bonded, insured, Lic. #422056. Call 209-257-9229 tileandstonebymitchell@gmail.com
Ad Reference ID: 19551
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- 1941 CHEVY 4 DOOR SEDAN, 350/350
- JACK’S SERVICE. #4
- DOOR CRAFT OVERHEAD DOORS
- 200 GALLON FUEL TANK
- HAY, FORAGE MIX:
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Asphalt ATV Boats/Marine Car Dealers Classes Commercial Rental DECEMBER Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE MASONRY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET MOVING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals RENTAL WANTED Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Tree Service Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted