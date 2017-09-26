Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

SOUTH SHORE LAKE CAMANCHE

  • IssueNumber: 77

Description

SOUTH SHORE LAKE CAMANCHE, Space 20, 2 BD, 2 BA, lots of upgrades, $60,000 OBO. Call Chuck, 831-212-1573
Ad Reference ID: 27405

No Tags

  

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Information about the ad poster

Other items listed by BuyNSell Press

Latest items listed by BuyNSell Press »

Facebook Friends

© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter