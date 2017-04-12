ROOM FOR RENT
- IssueNumber: 29
DescriptionROOM FOR RENT in beautiful 4 BD, 2.5 BA home, 4 acres, no pets/ smoking, $550 mo., 1/2 utilities, 209-747-7225 VALLEY SPRINGS
Ad Reference ID: 11255
