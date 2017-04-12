Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

ROOM FOR RENT

  • IssueNumber: 29

Description

ROOM FOR RENT in beautiful 4 BD, 2.5 BA home, 4 acres, no pets/ smoking, $550 mo., 1/2 utilities, 209-747-7225 VALLEY SPRINGS
Ad Reference ID: 11255

No Tags

  

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Information about the ad poster

Other items listed by BuyNSell Press

Latest items listed by BuyNSell Press »

Facebook Friends

@BuyNSellPress


© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter