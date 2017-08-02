Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

RIVER BUFFALO

RIVER BUFFALO, disease resistant, quite friendly, used as pets, for milk, cheese and meat, all shapes and sizes, recently weaned, yearlings and older. 916-712-3646 IONE
