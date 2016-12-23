Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

RANDY RONK & SON - Specializing in log and stained homes, quality deck refinishing, custom interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing. Protect the value of your home inside & out. We guarantee 100% satisfaction, guaranteed lowest price. Senior discounts, free estimates. 560 Hwy. 49, Sutter Hill. Lic. #761785. 209-267-2208; 209-295-4818 www.randyronk.com
