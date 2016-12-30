RANDY RONK & SON
- IssueNumber: 62
DescriptionRANDY RONK & SON - Specializing in log and stained homes, quality deck refinishing, custom interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing. Protect the value of your home inside & out. We guarantee 100% satisfaction, guaranteed lowest price. Senior discounts, free estimates. 560 Hwy. 49, Sutter Hill. Lic. #761785. 209-267-2208; 209-295-4818 www.randyronk.com
Ad Reference ID: 16432
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- THE FOLKS AT FRANK’S RESTAURANT
- GREAT FINDS THRIFT SHOP
- WHISKEY RIVER BAND
- 1991 ROCKWOOD CLASS A
- NEW TUESDAY DEADLINE
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Advertising Asphalt ATV Boats/Marine Car Dealers Classes Commercial For Sale Commercial Rental Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING Garage Doors General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE MASONRY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET MOVING ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals RENTAL WANTED Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted