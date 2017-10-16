PUT IT ALL TOGETHER TWO DAY
DescriptionPUT IT ALL TOGETHER TWO DAY country estate sale, Friday & Saturday, October 20 & 21, from 9am to 3pm, 671 N. Alpine Rd., Stockton, CA. 2005 Hitchhiker II 5th wheel, 34.5'; 2009 Yamaha Raptor 700R; furniture; lots of tools. See - estatesales.net for pictures.
