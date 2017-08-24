NEED WATER? 4000
- IssueNumber: 68
DescriptionNEED WATER? 4000 gallon non potable bulk water delivery, local water for storage tanks and pool filling. $285 load. 209-329-2828 text if no answer
Ad Reference ID: 26942
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell PressLatest items listed by BuyNSell Press »
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt ATV AUGUST Automotive Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Commercial For Sale Commercial Rental Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Restaurants SEPTEMBER Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted