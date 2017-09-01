NEED WATER? 4000
- IssueNumber: 70
DescriptionNEED WATER? 4000 gallon non potable bulk water delivery, local water for storage tanks and pool filling. $285 load. 209-329-2828 text if no answer
Ad Reference ID: 26942
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- R&H WEEDEATING, 2
- THANKS TO MAR-VAL IN VALLEY SPRINGS
- MANLIFT WITH OPERATOR
- GARY’S HAULING AND CLEANUP
- VISIT UPCOUNTRY HARDWARE IN PINE GROVE
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt ATV AUGUST Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Classes Commercial For Sale Commercial Rental Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET Out of Area Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Restaurants SEPTEMBER Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS WATER HAULING Work Wanted