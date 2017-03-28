NEAR SUTTER CREEK, 3.3
- IssueNumber: 25
DescriptionNEAR SUTTER CREEK, 3.3 acres usable land, septic in, paved road, park setting, big trees, $75,000. 209-296-8792
Ad Reference ID: 24377
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
