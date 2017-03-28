Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

MURPHYS- PANORAMIC VIEW, 20

  IssueNumber: 25

Description

MURPHYS- PANORAMIC VIEW, 20 acres, $175,000. For sale by owner, zoned RA with 5 AC minimum. Tentative map now shows two 10 AC parcels. 209-728-2502
