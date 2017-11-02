MILLING MACHINE WITH VISE AND COLLETS, $1,200. 209-295-1300
- IssueNumber: 87
DescriptionMILLING MACHINE WITH VISE AND COLLETS, $1,200. 209-295-1300 moorepre@volcano.net PIONEER
Ad Reference ID: 27823
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- GARAGE DOORS & AUTOMATIC OPENERS.
- BUYING OLD STUFF
- STAR
- MURPHYS- PANORAMIC VIEW, 20
- 1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt ATV Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Churches Commercial For Sale Construction Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles MONTHLY Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET NOVEMBER OCTOBER Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS WATER HAULING Work Wanted