LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY
- IssueNumber: 6
DescriptionLOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722
Ad Reference ID: 23530
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
