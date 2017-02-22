LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY
- IssueNumber: 14
DescriptionLOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722
Ad Reference ID: 23530
Listed by: BuyNSell Press
Member Since: January 10, 2013
