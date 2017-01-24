LOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY
- IssueNumber: 7
DescriptionLOCAL REGISTERED SECURITY, property sitter, caretaker. Could live on property. Have 27' self contained RV, would need water/ electric hookups. Salary negotiable, depending on duties. 209-400-1141; 707-225-5722
Ad Reference ID: 23530
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- FREE AT COUNTRY FEED IN SAN ANDREAS
- 1965 FORD RANCHERO
- LEE’S FEED & WESTERN STORE.
- ELIZABETH MURPHY
- PAUL – ELECTRICAL.
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 ACTIVITIES & DINING Advertising Amador County Asphalt Automotive Boats/Marine Car Dealers Classes Commercial For Sale Commercial Rental Construction Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FEBRUARY FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE MASONRY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted