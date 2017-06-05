JACKSON HOUSE SHARE – 2
DescriptionJACKSON HOUSE SHARE - 2 furnished bedrooms with parking available for $600 or $650 plus 50% PG&E. Quiet home, non-smoker, no drugs/ drama/ pets. Must have good report ready! Call or text David at; 209-418-5256 or davidquarry@sbcglobal.net or Donna at 916-801-1717
