IONE – NEWLY UPGRADED

Description

IONE - NEWLY UPGRADED, move in ready. Hardwood bamboo floors; remodeled kitchen, baths; pellet stove insert. Serial #HSCASNA/B91321180, $88,500. Donna, 209-781-6026
