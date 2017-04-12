HOUSE/ PROPERTY, 3 BD, 2 BA
- IssueNumber: 29
DescriptionHOUSE/ PROPERTY, 3 BD, 2 BA with "mother in law", for sale by owner. Country setting in town, near school/ fire station, very unique. 209-352-2381 JAMESTOWN
Ad Reference ID: 15828
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- 1954 FORD SKYLINER, 2
- HORSE PASTURE RENTAL IN IONE- 5 AC
- FISHERMAN’S DREAM- 1976
- IN STOCK COMMERCIAL CARPET, $.99
- 1980 DODGE D-50 RAM PICKUP
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County APRIL Asphalt Automotive Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Classes Commercial Rental Construction Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale Land MARKET PLACE MAY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Restaurants Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tree Service Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted