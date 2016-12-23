HOLIDAY DEADLINE CHANGE.
- IssueNumber: 60
DescriptionHOLIDAY DEADLINE CHANGE. Deadline for our Tuesday, 12/27 edition of the Buy & Sell Press will be Thursday, 12/22, 1pm. Deadline for Tuesday, 1/3 edition will be Thursday, 12/29, 1pm.
Ad Reference ID: 23576
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
