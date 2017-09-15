GRANDMA STOPPED DRIVING!
DescriptionGRANDMA STOPPED DRIVING! One owner, no children/ pets, showroom condition, detailed, new tires, loaded. Won't find a 2008 Lexus RX350 in better condition. $20,750. 209-295-5598
