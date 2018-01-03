GET AN AMADOR COUNTY LANDMARK!
- IssueNumber: 1
DescriptionGET AN AMADOR COUNTY LANDMARK! The Star, 9401 Blue Sky Dr., Ione, is for sale. Complete 4,000 sf shop, 2000 sf home, 30 acres, $420,000. 209-273-8442
Ad Reference ID: 28305
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- SMITH TIMBER COMPANY.
- WALNUT FIREWOOD, $200
- MOTHER LODE APPLIANCE
- NEED WATER? SPEEDY’S DELIVERS CLEAN
- PAINTING CONTRACTOR
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County ATV Boats/Marine Car Dealers Churches Commercial For Sale Commercial Rental DECEMBER Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Handyman Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING JANUARY Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles MONTHLY Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET Painting Parts/Accessories Plumbing R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted