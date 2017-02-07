IssueNumber: 11

Description GATE ATTENDANT: Position starts March 1. 2 morning shifts (starting at 5am) and 2 afternoon shifts (starting approximately 12pm, but will change with the season). Desired skills: basic computer, cash register, multiple phone lines, customer service. Knowledge of fishing is a major plus but not required. Please send resume to: Pardee Lake Recreation, Inc., 4900 Stony Creek Road, Ione, CA 95640, Attn: Caitlin

Ad Reference ID: 24464