FOR RENT OR LEASE TO OWN, 3/BD, 2/BA
- IssueNumber: 44
DescriptionFOR RENT OR LEASE TO OWN, 3/BD, 2/BA home with small acreage in Mountain Ranch, $1,500 mo. Available July 1st. Please contact 209-754-5538 or email - gened1949@msn.com
Ad Reference ID: 25973
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- LEVIN TOOLING LATHE
- 2007 WELLS CARGO 7X4 ENCLOSED TRAILER
- GREAT AMERICAN MORTGAGE
- UPCOUNTRY’S BIGGEST ANNUAL RUMMAGE SALE!
- NEW/ USED SADDLES
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Classes Commercial Rental Construction Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale JUNE Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tree Service Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS WATER HAULING Work Wanted