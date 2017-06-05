Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

FOR RENT OR LEASE TO OWN, 3/BD, 2/BA

  • IssueNumber: 44

Description

FOR RENT OR LEASE TO OWN, 3/BD, 2/BA home with small acreage in Mountain Ranch, $1,500 mo. Available July 1st. Please contact 209-754-5538 or email - gened1949@msn.com
Ad Reference ID: 25973

No Tags

  

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Facebook Friends

© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter