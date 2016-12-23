FOOTHILL FIREARM SUPPLY.
- IssueNumber: 60
DescriptionFOOTHILL FIREARM SUPPLY. Amador's only full service gun store! We buy, sell & trade new and used guns. Sales, service, parts, transfers, PPT's. 845 N. Hwy 49, Jackson. 209-217-8367; 209-296-5556 www.FoothillFirearmSupply.com
Ad Reference ID: 20617
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
