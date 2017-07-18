CONTRERAS PLUMBING
- IssueNumber: 57
DescriptionCONTRERAS PLUMBING, fast & reliable service, 40+ years combined experience, CA License #1009755. 209-813-5673 www.contrerasplumbing.com
Ad Reference ID: 25719
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- KIDS AFTERNOON PROGRAMS:
- 1962 MACK SHORT LOG TRUCK, $5,000 OBO;
- LOVELY OLDER HOME
- 1995 DODGE TURBO DIESEL 4X4, 7
- WE BUY & SELL U.S. & FOREIGN COINS
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County ATV AUGUST Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Commercial Rental Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING JULY Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles MONTHLY Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET Painting Parts/Accessories Plumbing R/Vs Rentals RENTAL WANTED Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS WATER HAULING Work Wanted