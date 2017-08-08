CONTRERAS PLUMBING
- IssueNumber: 62
DescriptionCONTRERAS PLUMBING, fast & reliable service, 40+ years combined experience, CA License #1009755. 209-813-5673 www.contrerasplumbing.com
Ad Reference ID: 25719
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- 2011 27′ COUGAR, RLSWE
- WANT TO BUY FIXER 3/4 OR 1 TON TRUCK
- 1974 FRUEH BOTTOM DUMP TRAILERS
- 2013 HYUNDAI GENESIS, 3.8
- JACKSON MOTORS. 645 N.
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County ATV AUGUST Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Commercial For Sale Commercial Rental Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land Landscaping MARKET PLACE Mobiles MONTHLY Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories Plumbing R/Vs Rentals Roofing Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted