CHIPPER/SHREDDER

  • IssueNumber: 31
Description

CHIPPER/SHREDDER, Echo Bearcat SC3306 3" chipper, excellent condition! Briggs & Stratton OHV 306CC 1450 series, 27# rotary assembly, great for yardwork, $1,050 OBO. 209-245-3420 PLYMOUTH
Ad Reference ID: 25292

