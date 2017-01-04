CALIFORNIA PACK
- IssueNumber: 1
DescriptionCALIFORNIA PACK, Load/ unload. 2 men, $45 per hour, 3 men, $65 per hour, 3 hour minimum. Will assist with furniture rearranging. Willie, 209-304-3818
Ad Reference ID: 23616
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- 2008 RAPTOR 250
- ASSISTCARE IS A REPUTABLE
- NEW CHEVY RALLY WHEELS, 1
- CHECK OUT YOUR LOCAL BUSINESSES!
- FREE AT FEED BARN IN MARTELL
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 ACTIVITIES & DINING Advertising Asphalt ATV Boats/Marine Car Dealers Classes Commercial Rental Construction Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING Garage Doors General Ads Gutters Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE MASONRY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET MOVING ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals RENTAL WANTED Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted