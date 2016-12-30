Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

CALIFORNIA PACK

  • IssueNumber: 62

Description

CALIFORNIA PACK, Load/ unload. 2 men, $45 per hour, 3 men, $65 per hour, 3 hour minimum. Will assist with furniture rearranging. Willie, 209-304-3818
Ad Reference ID: 18702

No Tags

  

