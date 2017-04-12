Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

ANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX

ANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX investment opportunity - cheerful Mokelumne Hill, 2/ 1 units with fireplace, decks, laundry hook-ups, parking, storage. Excellent opportunity to owner occupy one unit and collect rent from the other. Asking $220,000. FSBO/ agent, Rebecca Brooks. 415-717-8398 CABRE #01249870 soldbyrebecca@hotmail.com
