ANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX

DescriptionANOTHER REDUCTION, DUPLEX investment opportunity - cheerful Mokelumne Hill, 2/ 1 units with fireplace, decks, laundry hook-ups, parking, storage. Excellent opportunity to owner occupy one unit and collect rent from the other. Asking $220,000. FSBO/ agent, Rebecca Brooks. 415-717-8398 CABRE #01249870 soldbyrebecca@hotmail.com
