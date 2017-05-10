ACRA EVENT
- IssueNumber: 37
DescriptionACRA EVENT - Support your local community and come to Amador County Recreation Agency's fundraiser: A Night at the Mine. Tickets now are only $35 per person and $65 per couple for a tri-tip dinner with live music, auctions, raffles, and games. For more information, please contact ACRA by phone, 209-223-6349 or email - acra@amadorgov.org
Ad Reference ID: 25540
