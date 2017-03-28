4.97 USABLE ACRES.
- IssueNumber: 25
Description4.97 USABLE ACRES. Ready to build/ park RV. Graveled pad, all utilities, 3/2 septic, gated, fenced, private dead end road, $199,000 OBO. 209-293-3151 WEST POINT
Ad Reference ID: 19418
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
