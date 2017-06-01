2014 ROCKWOOD MINI LITE TRAVEL TRAILER.
- IssueNumber: 43
Description2014 ROCKWOOD MINI LITE TRAVEL TRAILER. All bells and whistles, excellent condition with warranty through Feb. 2019, $18,900. Call for details; 209-402-7131 SUTTER CREEK
Ad Reference ID: 25931
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
