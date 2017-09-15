Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

2013 HYUNDAI GENESIS, 3.8

  • IssueNumber: 74
2013 HYUNDAI GENESIS, 3.8

Description

2013 HYUNDAI GENESIS, 3.8 Luxury Sedan. Black/ tan, navigation, heated seats, all power options, showroom condition, always garaged, 15K miles, $19,000. 209-368-0159 LODI
Ad Reference ID: 26027

No Tags

  

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Facebook Friends

© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter