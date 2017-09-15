2013 HYUNDAI GENESIS, 3.8
- IssueNumber: 74
Description2013 HYUNDAI GENESIS, 3.8 Luxury Sedan. Black/ tan, navigation, heated seats, all power options, showroom condition, always garaged, 15K miles, $19,000. 209-368-0159 LODI
Ad Reference ID: 26027
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- 2000 HONDA VFR 800
- 1990 FORD FALCON RV
- THE FOLKS AT IONE PLAZA MARKET
- NEED WATER? 4000 GALLON NON POTABLE BULK WATER DELIVERY
- HEIN & COMPANY.
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County ATV Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Classes Commercial For Sale Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles MONTHLY Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET OCTOBER ONGOING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Restaurants SEPTEMBER Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tile Contractor Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS WATER HAULING Work Wanted