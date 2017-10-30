2009 LEXUS RX350 AWD
- IssueNumber: 86
Description2009 LEXUS RX350 AWD, white, beige leather, chrome wheels, tow kit, LoJack, Navigation, wheel locks, mats, XM, moon roof, rails, loaded, 166K, $9,750. 209-770-3489 JACKSON
Ad Reference ID: 27763
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- MARTHA STEWART 6.5′ CHRISTMAS TREE, $50;
- UNIQUE 3/2, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN
- 2000 HONDA VFR 800
- GAYLA MANOR COMMUNITY, 3 BD, 2 BA
- KAMPS PROPANE
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt ATV Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Churches Commercial For Sale Construction Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles MONTHLY Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET NOVEMBER OCTOBER Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS WATER HAULING Work Wanted