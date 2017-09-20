Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

Purchase Classified

2008 CHEVY TRAILBLAZER 4X4, 6

  • IssueNumber: 75
2008 CHEVY TRAILBLAZER 4X4, 6

Description

2008 CHEVY TRAILBLAZER 4X4, 6 cyl., runs great, new brakes including master cylinder, new intake/ exhaust manifolds, new thermostat, 160K miles, $8,000 OBO. 209-293-3243 WEST POINT
Ad Reference ID: 27316

No Tags

  

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Information about the ad poster

Other items listed by BuyNSell Press

Latest items listed by BuyNSell Press »

Facebook Friends

© 2017 Buy&Sell Press. All Rights Reserved.

Twitter