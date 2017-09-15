Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

2007 FORD EXPLORER SPORT TRAC 4X4, 102K

2007 FORD EXPLORER SPORT TRAC 4X4, 102K miles, excellent condition, loaded, $11,900. 209-267-0687 SUTTER CREEK See photo in ColorPics section.
