2007 FORD EXPLORER SPORT TRAC 4X4, 102K
- IssueNumber: 74
Description2007 FORD EXPLORER SPORT TRAC 4X4, 102K miles, excellent condition, loaded, $11,900. 209-267-0687 SUTTER CREEK See photo in ColorPics section.
Ad Reference ID: 27188
