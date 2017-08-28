Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

2006 CHEVROLET IMPALA LS

2006 CHEVROLET IMPALA LS police interceptor, fast, comfortable, clean, nearly mint, government executive maintenance, new brakes safety checked, smogged & registered, 100K, $7,900. Paul, 209-279-1123
