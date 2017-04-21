Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Loginrss  | tw

2003 FORD XLT 250

  • IssueNumber: 32
2003 FORD XLT 250, Super Duty truck, 6.0L, V8, diesel, tow package, air lift shocks, bucket seats, 4 door, 8' bed, fog lights, running boards. Excellent, must see! 209-293-7996
