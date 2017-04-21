2003 FORD XLT 250
- IssueNumber: 32
Description2003 FORD XLT 250, Super Duty truck, 6.0L, V8, diesel, tow package, air lift shocks, bucket seats, 4 door, 8' bed, fog lights, running boards. Excellent, must see! 209-293-7996
Ad Reference ID: 25334
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- CAMPER SHELL
- THE WAFFLE SHOP.
- HOUSE/ PROPERTY, 3 BD, 2 BA
- I BUY OLD CARS, TRUCKS, ETC.
- GOLD COUNTRY LANES
Facebook Friends
@BuyNSellPress
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County APRIL Asphalt Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Classes Commercial Rental Construction Electrical Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Gutters HOME IMPROVEMENT Homes for Sale Land Landscaping MARKET PLACE MAY Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET MOVING Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Tree Service Wanted WANTED ADS Work Wanted