2003 CHEVY 2500 PICKUP, 2WD, 166K
Description2003 CHEVY 2500 PICKUP, 2WD, 166K miles, 6.0L, good condition, $6,500 plus tax, registration, and smog, VIN #3E181909. H/R Auto Sales, 209-405-5146 SAN ANDREAS
