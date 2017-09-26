2002 FORD EXPLORER SPORT 4X4, 4.0 V6, 5
- IssueNumber: 77
Description2002 FORD EXPLORER SPORT 4X4, 4.0 V6, 5 speed manual, limited slip rear axle, CD, 2nd owner, non smoker, clean, great in snow, $4,750 OBO. 209-586-5628
Ad Reference ID: 27407
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell PressLatest items listed by BuyNSell Press »
