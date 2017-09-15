2001 SATURN
- IssueNumber: 74
Description2001 SATURN, manual, as is, needs motor work, $1,500 OBO. 209-418-9858
Ad Reference ID: 25862
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
