2001 NISSAN PATHFINDER LE, 4WD

  • IssueNumber: 69
Description

2001 NISSAN PATHFINDER LE, 4WD, very clean, excellent condition, $3,650. 408-483-1979 PINE GROVE
Ad Reference ID: 27021

