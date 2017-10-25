2000 GMC JIMMY, 180K
- IssueNumber: 85
Description2000 GMC JIMMY, 180K miles, runs good, tinted windows, A/C, heat, needs tires, small crack in windshield, $2,500 OBO. 209-295-5548 PIONEER
Ad Reference ID: 27733
Information about the ad poster
- Listed by: BuyNSell Press
- Member Since: January 10, 2013
Other items listed by BuyNSell Press
- 1962 THUNDERBIRD, 11,000
- BEN DAVIS PANTS & SHIRTS
- ALL PROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICES.
- STEWART’S LANDSCAPING & MAINTENANCE.
- 2012 KEYSTONE ULTRA LITE 24′
Facebook Friends
Popular Tags
#N/A 1989 & Before 1990 2000 2010 ACTIVITIES & DINING Amador County Asphalt ATV Automotive Boats/Marine Calaveras County Car Dealers Commercial For Sale Construction Employment EMPLOYMENT & WORK WANTED Events EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE FOOTHILL LIVING GARAGE & YARD SALES Garage Doors General Ads Handyman Homes for Sale HOUSECLEANING Land MARKET PLACE Mobiles Motorcycles MOTOR MARKET NOVEMBER OCTOBER Painting Parts/Accessories R/Vs Rentals Service STOCK MARKET Stock Market Ads Utility Trailers Wanted WANTED ADS WATER HAULING Work Wanted