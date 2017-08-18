2000 FLEETWOOD MALLARD 5TH WHEEL, 26.5′, 265H
- IssueNumber: 66
Description2000 FLEETWOOD MALLARD 5TH WHEEL, 26.5', 265H, clean, everything works, great hunters trailer, $2,000 OBO. 209-283-4345 WEST POINT
Ad Reference ID: 26887
